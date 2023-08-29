DP World and Turkey's Evyap Group to form equity partnership between ports

Global port operator DP World and Turkey's Evyap Group have agreed to form a strategic equity partnership between DP World Yarimca Port and Evyap Port to improve supply chain solutions in the country.

Dubai-based DP World will own 58 per cent of Evyap Port while the Evyap Group will own 42 per cent of DP World Yarimca, the UAE company said on Tuesday.

The new business will be named DP World Evyap Port.

“The partnership aims at enhancing and growing trade infrastructure by focusing on improving container port facilities and enhancing efficiencies in the key Marmara gateway market,” it said.

More to follow …