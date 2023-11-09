Al Ansari third-quarter net profit slides on higher costs

Al Ansari Financial Services, the UAE money exchange and transfer company, reported a 22 per cent annual drop in its third-quarter net profit as costs rose amid an expansion push.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company for the three months to the end of September declined to Dh124.5 million ($34 million), the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The net gain on currency exchange during the period fell 20 per cent, year on year, to Dh131.2 million, while finance costs more than doubled to Dh1.6 million.

Depreciation and amortisation charges for the quarter rose 16 per cent annually to Dh21.5 million.

General and administrative expenses also jumped during the period, affecting the profit of the company.

“Despite the current global economic and political uncertainties, our confidence remains steadfast, bolstered by the enduring strength of our core assets and value propositions,” Rashed Al Ansari, group chief executive of Al Ansari Financial Services said.

“These … assets position us favourably to execute our growth strategy while consistently delivering robust financial results.”