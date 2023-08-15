Abu Dhabi's new industrial licences rise 16.6% one year after launching growth strategy

Abu Dhabi issued 16.6 per cent more new industrial licences from July 2022 to June 2023, one year after the emirate launched a strategy aimed at doubling the size of its manufacturing sector by 2031.

The number of new industrial licences in the 12 months to June rose to 238 on the previous period, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said on Tuesday.

Total capital investments by manufacturers operating in the emirate grew by Dh12.42 billion ($3.38 billion) to Dh384.06 billion in the same period, up from Dh371.64 billion a year ago, it said.

Capital investments made by manufacturing facilities that moved to the in-production phase during the year rose to Dh15.36 billion ($4.18 billion), a growth of 85.7 per cent year-on-year.

“The robust performance of the manufacturing sector is testament to Abu Dhabi’s ongoing economic resilience," Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the department of economic development, said.

"Our manufacturing sector ... is moving from strength to strength, powered by successful implementation of the industrial strategy’s transformational programmes to enhance the sector’s competitiveness by increasing access to financing, enhancing ease of doing business and attracting domestic and foreign direct investments.”

The emirate's industrial sector contributed 16.4 per cent to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil gross domestic product in 2022 and represents 49.9 per cent of the total industrial sector in the UAE, according to government data.

The industrial strategy, announced in 2022, aims to double the size of industrial sector to Dh172 billion, create 13,600 skilled jobs and increasing the emirate’s non-oil exports to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.

Under the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, the government is investing Dh10 billion across six industrial programmes to achieve these goals.

