Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy grew 6.1% in Q1 with value hitting nine-year high

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy grew by 6.1 per cent annually in the first quarter of the year, with the sector's gross domestic product reaching the highest level in nine years, on the back of the emirate's strong diversification push.

Robust non-oil growth supported Abu Dhabi's overall economy to expand by 3.9 per cent annually in the first three months of 2023, the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi said on Monday.

The emirate's non-oil GDP at constant prices grew to Dh146 billion ($39.75 billion) during the period compared with Dh137.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, as the total GDP reached Dh276.6 billion.

The contribution of non-oil activities to the overall GDP rose to its highest level in eight years at 52.8 per cent on the back of higher contributions from construction, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, and financial and insurance services activities.

“Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening its economic scene by achieving a strong, stable, smart and sustainable knowledge-economy,” Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said.

"The non-oil activities have been experiencing strong growth rates of non-oil sectors … despite mounting challenges in the global landscape.”

