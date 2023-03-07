Emirates Global Aluminium's 2022 net profit rises 34% to record on revenue boost

Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, reported record 2022 profit as a sharp rise in production and sales drove revenue.

Net profit for 2022 climbed to Dh7.4 billion ($2 billion), up 34 per cent from the Dh5.5 billion reported a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

EGA’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to Dh12.4 billion at the end of last year.

Its adjusted ebitda margin of 36 per cent was one of the highest among industry peers globally. it said.

Revenue for the reporting period rose to Dh34.6 billion, a 36 per cent jump from a year earlier.

“At EGA, we delivered our best-ever results by focusing throughout the year on what we control — the safety of our people, operational excellence, our costs and our commercial relationships with our long-term global customers,” chief executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban said.

“Our performance demonstrated our resilience and strength at every step of the value chain.”

Prices of commodities, including aluminium, rose sharply last year, driven by Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Aluminium prices, that rose 21 per cent in 2021, hit decade-high values of $3,985 per tonne in March last year, before retreating to a low of $2,080 in September.

EGA’s said its average realised London Metal Exchange price in 2022 was $2,715 per tonne.

The immediate outlook for the aluminium market remains under “some pressure” due to its close correlation to the health of the global economy.

However, EGA will deliver another competitive performance in 2023 compared to peers in the sector, it said.

“More broadly, the prospects for EGA and our sector are very strong due to aluminium’s role in decarbonisation economywide,” Mr bin Kalban said.

“EGA will capitalise on this significant opportunity.”

EGA achieved record sales of cast metal of 2.72 million tonnes, up from 2.54 million tonnes recorded in 2021.

EGA employees check metal in a casthouse yard. Photo: EGA

About 78 per cent of the company’s metal sales were value-added products. Sales to customers in the UAE reached 268,000 tonnes of cast metal last year.

EGA also achieved record production last year, with bauxite exports from its Guinea mines up 16 per cent to 14 million wet tonnes.

EGA’s bauxite mining subsidiary, Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC), contributed Dh507 million to overall adjusted ebitda.

The company also increased production at its Taweelah alumina refinery. It produced 2.43 million tonnes of alumina, a 5 per cent annual increase, that met 47 per cent of EGA’s needs.

EGA’s hot metal production also reached the highest annual level of 2.65 million tonnes last year. It has produced more than 40 million tonnes of hot metal since Jebel Ali production began in 1979.

EGA is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

It paid shareholders dividends of Dh3.7 billion, consisting of an interim dividend of Dh2.2 billion in July and a further Dh1.5 billion for 2022, which makes it the largest payout for shareholders in the company’s history.

EGA recorded an impairment loss of Dh1.1 billion for its mining assets and related equipment at GAC, a prudent accounting measure reflecting the increased cost of capital and other market conditions in Guinea, it said.