EGA 2021 earnings jump to record high amid strong economic recovery

Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE’s biggest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, reported record full-year earnings in 2021 as profit surged more than 12 folds with strong global economic recovery boosting demand for its products.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or Ebitda, for the 12 months to the end of 2021 more than doubled to Dh9 billion ($2.5bn), from Dh4.1bn recorded at the end of 2020.

Net profit for the reporting period jumped to Dh5.5bn from Dh445 million a year earlier at the height of the pandemic, which severely disrupted economic momentum.

“These record results show that our preparations for the next stage of our corporate journey are nearing completion,” Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA, said.

“EGA today has strength from mine to metal, an optimised capital structure to continue delivering significant dividends to shareholders in future and grow our business, and a path to greatly reducing our carbon footprint.”

EGA’s results were driven by a strong global market for aluminium as economies continued to recover from the pandemic despite continued uncertainties and emergence of new Covid-19 variants. Improved operational performance throughout the value chain and a focus on efficiency also boosted profitability, the company said.

A high percentage of value-added products and increased production at the company’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery and its Guinea Alumina Corporation also underpinned improved earnings.

EGA’s proportion of sales by value-added products or ‘premium aluminium’ rose to 84 per cent of total sales, close to an all-time record, compared to 72 per cent in 2020. Value-added products attract higher premiums over benchmark prices than those achieved by standard aluminium and allow EGA to maximise the value of its primary aluminium production. In 2021, EGA continued to be the largest producer of value-added products by volume, the company said.

Production and sales of every commodity in the value chain increased in 2021 compared to 2020. EGA’s average realised London Metal Exchange aluminium price for 2021 was $2,382 per tonne. Its revenue at the end of December jumped to Dh25.5bn from Dh18.7bn in 2020.

“EGA can still do better. We will focus on maximising the value of our existing assets by debottlenecking and through Industry 4.0,” he said. “We will drive further efficiency, and we will focus on unlocking further growth for our business.”