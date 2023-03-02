Drydocks World now an affiliate of Dubai Ports Authority

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a law that makes Drydocks World, a DP World company, an affiliate of the Dubai Ports Authority.

“The law stipulates that, as of its effective date, all responsibilities and duties of Drydocks World-Dubai … will be transferred to the Dubai Ports Authority,” the emirate's media office said on Thursday.

“This transfer will include all employees of Drydocks World-Dubai, without affecting their acquired rights, as well as all assets and funds.

“Subsequently, the Dubai Ports Authority will assume all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai.”

The law specifies the responsibilities of the Dubai Ports Authority, which include creating strategic plans and policies to oversee seaports and terminals in the emirate, regulating their operations and developing and managing port infrastructure.

Under the law, the regulator will also have the task of identifying and regulating businesses, activities and professions authorised to operate in ports and terminals, among other duties.

The law also defines the organisational structure of the Dubai Ports Authority, including the roles and responsibilities of the chairman, the executive team and the mechanism for appointing the chief executive.

“The law seeks to advance the Dubai Ports Authority’s position as a leading global model in port operation, management and terminal handling,” the Dubai Media Office said.

“It aims to offer efficient operational services while regulating and developing the port sector in Dubai in accordance with strategic plans and policies.

“Additionally, the law strives to strengthen Dubai’s status as an international hub for maritime trade, facilitating the import, export and re-export of goods through the emirate’s ports.”

DP World reported a 2.4 per cent increase in gross container volumes for the fourth quarter of last year, positioning the company for “improved” full-year financial results, it said last month.

The company handled 19.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global portfolio of terminals in the three-month period to the end of December.

More to follow …