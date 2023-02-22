Dubai Maritime City Authority renamed as Dubai Maritime Authority

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a new law renaming Dubai Maritime City Authority as Dubai Maritime Authority and affiliating it with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).

The new law replaces the 2007 law regarding the establishment of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, and is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The renamed authority will regulate Dubai’s maritime sector and be responsible for issuing licences for marine transport, as well as overseeing vessel safety measures.

“The aim of this law is to reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub, improve maritime security in collaboration with other relevant authorities, attract local and foreign investments, and protect the marine environment, among other objectives,” the media office said.

The provisions of the new law apply to the Dubai Maritime City Authority, the government authority charged with regulating, co-ordinating and supervising all aspects of Dubai’s maritime sector.

It outlines the authority’s duties and responsibilities, which involve regulating the maritime sector and related activities throughout Dubai, including special developments and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The law grants the authority the power to establish a marine plan for the emirate, which will ensure the safety of maritime navigation and activities. This includes defining navigational lines and berthing for dhows and other vessels in Dubai.

The authority will be responsible for preserving the environment by ensuring that marine vessels comply with technical requirements. It is also tasked with co-ordinating with the relevant authorities to oversee maritime activities and ensure adherence to local and international rules and regulations, as well as all international agreements to which the UAE is a party, the statement said.

The law establishes the organisational structure of the Dubai Maritime Authority, while outlining the responsibilities of the PCFC. It sets out the mechanism for appointing the chief executive of the authority and defining their responsibilities.

The PCFC has a number of entities and authorities under its umbrella, including Dubai Customs, Jafza, the Dubai Ports Authority, the Department of Planning and Development, better known as Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority, and the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows.

In addition, the authority is responsible for regulating, identifying and issuing permits related to the establishment of marinas in Dubai, and for setting the entry and exit requirements for wooden dhows and their crew and oversees them through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, the statement said.