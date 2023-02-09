Egypt's inflation hits five-year high of 25.8% in January

Egypt's annual inflation spiked to 25.8 per cent in January from 21.3 per cent in the previous month, the highest in more than five years, according to figures released by the state statistics agency Capmas on Thursday.

The rise, the highest since December 2017, was more than expected, with economists this week having forecast a slight increase to 23.75 per cent.

Egypt’s inflation figures follow a series of currency devaluations starting in March last year that stripped the Egyptian pound of nearly 50 per cent of its value.

Adding to the economic woes of the most populous Arab nation is a persistent shortage of foreign currency, causing continuing delays in getting imports into the country and subsequent shortages of some goods and manufacturing material.

Rising inflation is mainly driven by higher food prices, which account for 32.7 per cent of the index's basket.