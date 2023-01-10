Egypt's inflation reaches highest level in five years

Egypt’s annual inflation rose sharply in December to its highest level in five years, piling pressure on a government struggling to find ways to deal with a deepening economic crisis.

The annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3 per cent, up from 18.7 per cent in the previous month, state statistics agency Capmas said on Tuesday.

The latest inflation figure follows the third devaluation of the Egyptian pound in 10 months — the previous ones were in March and October. The currency now trades at more than 27 pounds to the dollar, compared with just 16 pounds in February last year.

Shoppers at an outdoor food market in Cairo. EPA

Rising inflation and the slide of the embattled pound are the key features of Egypt’s economic crisis, blamed by the government entirely on the Russia-Ukraine war, while critics say it was partially the result of an imbalance in spending priorities that saw billions of dollars going into mega infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, a foreign currency crunch has hit local industries dependent on imported materials and caused shortages in consumer goods.

“Food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 4.6 per cent month on month (adding to the 4.5 per cent in November), impacted mainly by bread and cereals, dairy, vegetables and meat,” Allen Sandeep, research director at Naeem Brokerage Egypt, said on the latest inflation figure.

This goes partially towards absorbing a 25 per cent devaluation in late October, but signals more inflation to come, Mr Sandeep said. He expects annual inflation to rise further in the coming months.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi says 'this crisis is not of our making'. AFP

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has been trying to calm the nation’s 104 million people over the state of the economy, urging that they should not worry or be afraid.

He also urged them not to pay heed to rumours.

“This crisis is not of our making. This [Russia-Ukraine] war is not ours, but Egypt is paying the price,” he said on Monday in televised comments.

The government also announced a package of austerity measures on Monday, chiefly designed to cut foreign currency spending.