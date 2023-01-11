Egyptian pound falls sharply against dollar to all-time low

Egypt’s pound fell sharply on Wednesday to a new low in a signal of Cairo’s readiness to comply with the conditions of a $3 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

Banks said the pound was trading at 32 to the dollar in the afternoon, down by 13 per cent as the central bank moved to a flexible exchange rate under the terms of an IMF support package.

The latest slide is the biggest one-day depreciation since the pound was devalued in late October. It fell by about 10 per cent last week.

The latest exchange rate of the pound matches its value on the black market, which should return all trading in the dollar to official bank channels. Egypt said it would shift to a “durably flexible” exchange rate when it reached an agreement with the Washington-based lender for the financial support package in October.

By Wednesday noon, the pound dropped as low as 32.14 to the dollar from about 27.60 at the opening of trade, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen by a cumulative 51 per cent against the dollar since March.

The decline of the pound was part of the Egyptian government’s commitment to an IMF condition for a flexible foreign exchange mechanism.

The plunge comes a day after Egypt announced an annual inflation rate of 21.3 per cent, the highest in five years, and amid a persistent foreign currency crunch.

Egypt’s economic crisis is blamed by the government on Russia's war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

More to follow …