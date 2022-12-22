Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches new group to promote events industry

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has launched a new group to boost the emirate's events sector.

The Events Business Group aims to connect companies operating within the events sector, promote dialogue and policy change and cement Dubai’s position as a world-leading events destination, the entity said on Thursday.

The new group will be instrumental in supporting UAE events, allowing the sector’s companies to thrive and drive Dubai’s economic agenda, said Maha Al Gargawi, executive director of business advocacy at Dubai Chambers.

“Dubai Expo 2020 and various other global events hosted in the emirate have positioned Dubai as global events destination that is strategically located to offer businesses the global connectivity they need along with a world-class infrastructure and touristic attractions,” Ms Al Gargawi said.

The establishment of new business groups is part of the chamber’s plan to develop the private sector’s contribution to sustainable development and boost the business community’s competitiveness.

Earlier this year, the chamber announced its aim to increase the economic sectors and activities represented by business groups to 100 by March 2023.

Dubai's economy bounced back from the coronavirus-driven slowdown last year, picking up further growth momentum this year.

Expo 2020 Dubai and government measures to minimise the impact of Covid-19 also spurred growth this year.

Dubai’s economy expanded by 4.6 per cent on annual basis in the first nine months of this year to about Dh307.5 billion ($84 billion), driven by the emirate’s efforts to solidify its position as a business, financial and tourism centre, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said earlier this month.

“The representation of the events sector within Dubai Chamber of Commerce is an important step in providing a forum which facilitates mutual dialogue between government entities and group members on policy matters of importance to this industry, and to domestic and international trade and investment,” said Paul Berger, chief executive of Arena Event Services Group and one of the founding members of the new business group.