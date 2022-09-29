Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq Port receives first international shipment

AD Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, said it has received the first international shipment at Mugharraq Port in the Al Dhafra Region.

Last year, Mugharraq Port was certified as an international port facility under the International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code) by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

This is a “significant milestone for the expansion of new international business opportunities and will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade hub,” Saif Al Mazrouei, chief executive of the ports cluster at AD Ports Group, said on Thursday.

The maritime facility has undergone a series of significant upgrades, such as deepening work and the extension of the quay wall. The port, which offers offshore, oil and gas, and general cargo services, connects Abu Dhabi’s Delma Island with ferry services.

The arrival of the first shipment is a “testament to our commitment to the ongoing development in the Al Dhafra region — catering to both commercial and recreational maritime activities,” Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the group's acting managing director for Mussafah Port and Al Dhafra Region, said.

“Our international certification will support the development of Mugharraq Port's logistical capabilities, especially in the global energy market.”

AD Ports Group, established in 2006, owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE, such as Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Mussaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones and an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.