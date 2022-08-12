Abu Dhabi Ports Q2 income jumps 59% on revenue surge

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, said second-quarter net profit surged 59 per cent on higher revenue as business activity rebounded from supply chain disruptions.

Net profit in the three months to the end of June, increased to Dh300 million ($81.7m) from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue increased 35 per cent to Dh1.24 billion during the reporting period, “mainly driven by the maritime and economic Cities and free zones clusters, and to a lesser extent, by the digital cluster”, the company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation increased by 41 per cent a year to Dh532m.

The company's net income for the first six months of the year climbed 41 per cent on an annual basis to Dh606m. Revenue for the reporting period increased 25 per cent to Dh2.29bn.

“The momentum of our growth journey has accelerated throughout the first half of the year, and we anticipate continuing to deliver on our performance for the remainder of the year,” Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of the company, said.

“The group’s core businesses have continued to rebound from the severe supply chain disruptions of last year while our new ventures, enhanced service offering and diversification strategy into synergistic new businesses have been yielding positive results.”

