Khalifa Port ranked among global top five in the latest efficiency index

Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port has been ranked among the top five ports globally in the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Khalifa Port achieved the top ranking as vessels took less time to complete their workload due to digital operations as well as other modern infrastructure at the port.

“More than four-fifths of global merchandise trade by volume are carried by sea, and approximately 35 per cent of total volumes and over 60 per cent of commercial value is shipped in containers, making the ranking an important global economic indicator,” AD Ports said in a statement on Saturday.

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE including Khalifa, Zayed, Mussaffah, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones and an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.

“This ranking is another indicator of the high levels of performance that customers are receiving at Khalifa Port, with the full support of AD Ports Group’s integrated business clusters,” Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group said.

“We have recognised the pressure that global supply chains are under and have worked hard to create efficiencies and new synergies in every area.”

AD Ports, which is expanding operations, is investing in new technologies at Khalifa Port. Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital solutions provider, offers more than 160 digitalised services to stakeholders and customers “boosting overall efficiency and enabling faster turnaround times”, at the port, according to AD Ports.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port was ranked first, while Port Salalah in Oman and Hamad Port in Qatar were placed second and third in the rankings.

AD Ports Group made its debut on the ADX this year after raising Dh4 billion ($1.1bn) from its share sale.