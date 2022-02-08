Abu Dhabi Ports' share price surges more than 16% on ADX debut

Abu Dhabi Ports' share price surged more than 16 per cent on the company's debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday. Shares were trading at Dh3.72 at 11.10am and the company's market capitalisation reached more than $5 billion.

The operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate said its profit more than doubled in 2021 on the back of higher revenue as global trade continues to recover from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Profit for the financial year climbed to Dh845 million ($230m), the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Revenue grew 14 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.9bn.

“AD Ports Group delivered strong growth in 2021, driven by excellent performance across our business,” said Capt Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, group chief executive of AD Ports Group.

“Our ports and economic cities continue to deliver excellent returns, while the expansion of our logistics services and growth in shipping also made a significant contribution.”

The company handled 45 million metric tonnes of cargo and 3.4 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container volumes last year. Both cargo and container volumes grew from the previous year.

Part of one of the region’s largest holding companies, ADQ, AD Ports raised Dh4bn from its share sale to help the company expand its operations globally and boost growth.

The trading of shares began on Tuesday under the ticker symbol ADPORTS on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

ADQ remains a majority shareholder with a 75.44 per cent stake in the listed entity.

ADQ also transferred ownership of stakes in two listed companies to AD Ports Group, including a 22.32 per cent stake in logistics firm Aramex and a 10 per cent stake in UAE-based contractor National Marine Dredging Company to help the company grow.

“At the core of these results is the stability of our long-term contract business and our prudent investment strategy,” Martin Aarup, group chief financial officer of AD Ports, said.

“AD Ports Group benefits from our well-balanced capital structure, investment-grade credit ratings and stable long-term cash flows.”

Established in 2006, AD Ports owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE including Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Mussaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones, an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.

Total assets of the group stood at Dh28.5bn as of December 31, the company said.