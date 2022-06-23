Dubai's DP World and PCFC to modernise Constanta port in Romania

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, and Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), have signed an agreement with Romania to develop infrastructure in Constanta and help it to become one of the Black Sea’s “most important” cargo and vehicle ports.

As part of the deal, DP World will develop a roll-on/roll-off terminal while PCFC will focus on boosting other infrastructure at the port.

That will include providing a new X-ray scanner to help the port to reduce the time required for physical inspections and increase efficiency.

“DP World will implement the project and provide the necessary investments in physical and electronic assets to help turn Constanta into a strategic centre for imports into Europe,” Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.

The move is also expected to bolster trade and investment ties between the UAE and the East European country.

“We look forward to delivering a world-class, integrated supply chain solution that will enhance Constanta Port and Romania’s status in the region,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, PCFC chairman and group chairman and chief executive of DP World.

Sorin Grindeanu, Romania’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, and Abdulla bin Damithan, chief executive and managing director of DP World UAE, and vice chairman of the PCFC, during the signing ceremony. Photo: Dubai Media Office

DP World is already active in Romania. It currently operates the 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units a year at the Constanta South Container Terminal, the largest container terminal on the Black Sea.

Its concession contract to operate the terminal runs until 2049.

The port operator is also pressing forward with plans for a new road-rail intermodal terminal in Aiud, Romania, scheduled to be operational in the first half of 2023.

The terminal will be linked by rail to Constanta, “establishing a new export route for the key Transylvania region in central Romania, which has traditionally lacked a robust infrastructure for exports”, the Dubai Media Office said.

The new deal comes at a time when DP World is continuing to expand its operations globally.

Earlier this week, the port operator and the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) signed an agreement to build a 500 million Saudi riyal ($133.33m) logistics park at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

It also aims to expand in Angola and other countries around the globe.

The PCFC, which is also involved in the deal, has a number of entities and authorities working under its umbrella, including Dubai Customs, Jafza, the Dubai Ports Authority, the Department of Planning and Development, better known as Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime City Authority and the Office of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows.