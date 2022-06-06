Canada's CDPQ and DP World to invest $5bn in port operator's UAE assets

DP World and Canadian investment group CDPQ will invest $5 billion in three of the port operator's UAE assets--Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park.

CDPQ will invest $2.5bn in the three assets through a new joint venture that will give it around 22 per cent stake, DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said in a statement on Monday.

Other long-term investors will have the opportunity to acquire an additional stake of up to $3bn, it said. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of about $23bn for the three assets.

"Overall, we believe this transaction provides a strong platform for the UAE assets to meet their long-term growth objectives, while the stronger balance sheet supports the group’s wider end-to-end supply chain solution strategy, which will drive sustainable value for all DP World stakeholders," Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said.

