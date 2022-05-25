Davos 2022: DP World 'has responsibility' to improve supply chains, says UAE chief

DP World, one of the biggest global port operators globally, aims to be a major player at every stage of the trade supply chain, from handling raw materials from suppliers at its ports for manufacturers in its free zones and then delivering finished goods to their customers, its UAE chief executive said in Davos.

The company is investing in logistics and technology to enhance its ability to move cargo, Abdulla bin Damithan told The National on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

“We are not only one part of the supply chain … we'd like to be the full supply chain … from factories to customer doorsteps,” said Mr bin Damithan, who is also managing director of DP World UAE and the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

“We're … bringing more transparency to the supply chain. We have a responsibility towards how to improve the supply chain. And being just a ports operator is not enough.

“We heavily use our portfolio connecting [cargo] digitally, knowing [all] movement of cargo, looking