Abu Dhabi teams up with Mauritius to boost trade

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has partnered with the Economic Development Board of Mauritius to boost economic and trade relations between the UAE and the island nation.

The pact aims to promote partnerships and share experiences and best trade practices between the businesses in the two countries.

It will also promote trade activities in both countries, exchange information on trade opportunities and investment potential, organise prospective business missions, study trips, commercial events, trade fairs, exhibitions, seminars and training sessions, the entities said in a joint statement on Monday.

Abu Dhabi seeks to deepen co-operation between Emirati businesses and others around the world, said Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

The chamber is forming strategic partnerships with many countries and international financial institutions “with the aim of developing economic and financial relations and enhance the position of Abu Dhabi on the world economic map”, Mr Al Mazrouei said.

The agreement was signed during a meeting held between Mr Al Mazrouei and Mauritius’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development Renganaden Padayachy at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

During the meeting, both parties discussed co-operation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Mauritius and explored the best means of increasing trade exchange.

The move will allow decision-makers in Abu Dhabi and Mauritius to develop economic and trading relations between businesses, they said.

Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to leverage the private sector by developing and organising commercial and trade activities in the UAE capital, thereby increasing the competitiveness of private companies and providing them with opportunities for sustainable development.