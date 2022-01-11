Abu Dhabi caps yearly tourism business licence fee at Dh1,000 to boost growth

Move aims to benefit existing businesses and encourage new investors to start ventures in the emirate

Abu Dhabi is a leading destination for the leisure, culture and Mice tourism sectors. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi
Alvin R. Cabral
Jan 11, 2022

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revised fee structure for tourism business licences, capping it at Dh1,000 annually, in a move to support and accelerate the growth of the emirate’s tourism industry.

The fee cap aims to benefit existing businesses and encourage new investors to start ventures in Abu Dhabi, elevating the emirate's competitiveness as a leading destination for leisure, culture and Mice tourism sectors, the department said on Tuesday.

“The new licensing fee structure is a tangible demonstration of our unwavering support of the tourism sector, and will benefit those wishing to open, continue or expand their tourism business across Abu Dhabi," said Hamad Mohammed Saeed Alsudain, director of licensing and regulatory compliance at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Regardless of type of organisation or size, applicants can feel confident that we are partners and focused on their growth. This initiative will enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and attract increased investment, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global tourism, cultural and entertainment destination.”

Updated: January 11th 2022, 9:49 AM
Business
