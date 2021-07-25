Abu Dhabi to formalise new board for Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued a resolution to form a new board of directors for the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new board will be chaired by Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazroui, an Emirati businessman and chairman of holding company Mazrui International, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (ADGMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

The board members represent more than 15 key economic sectors, including financial services, healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, manufacturing and technology, with business interests ranging across publicly listed companies, multinational conglomerates, family businesses and startups.

The new board includes 23 founders, chief executives and chairpeople with leadership experience in 15 countries across five continents, according to the statement. Nearly half the members represent the private sector, while 57 per cent of board members are UAE nationals.

"The board members represent vital sectors in the emirate, to support and ensure the representation of companies of all sizes operating from Abu Dhabi," the ADGMO said. "The diversity of the board will also allow the chamber to achieve its vision of activating the private sector to play an active and effective role locally, regionally and internationally."

The chamber aims to leverage the private sector by developing and organising commercial and trade activities in Abu Dhabi, increasing the competitiveness of private companies and providing them with opportunities for sustainable development in the capital.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

