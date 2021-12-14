DIFC opens special court to settle disputes related to digital economy

The Dubai International Financial Centre Courts said on Tuesday it launched a special court to deal with disputes related to the digital economy, according to Dubai Media Office.

The Specialised Court for the Digital Economy will aim to simplify the settlement process of complex civil and commercial disputes related to the digital economy and will deal with disputes arising from current and emerging technologies.

It will cover fields including Big Data, blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud services, unmanned aerial vehicles, 3D printing technologies and robotics.

"The infrastructure of our courts in Dubai will keep pace with our future economic aspirations," said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

