Dubai sets up special court to combat money laundering

The new Dubai court to fight financial crimes will be set up within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal. Getty Images

Dubai has formed a specialist court that will focus on fighting money laundering and other financial crimes, as the emirate seeks to strengthen the integrity of its financial system and support nationwide efforts to clamp down on money laundering.

The new entity will be set up within the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Sunday. The move comes after the UAE established the Executive Office of the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), under directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to oversee the implementation of the country's anti-money laundering strategy.

“This move will enable our stakeholders to raise their efficiency in effectively implementing the National AML/CFT Strategy and National Action Plan and achieving its goals through an empowered and sustainable system,” said Taresh Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts.

“Reporting money laundering crimes is both an individual and collective responsibility. Society plays a critical role in safeguarding economic and social security and strengthening the efforts of various stakeholders in responding to such crimes.”

The UAE has strict measures to combat money laundering and other financial crimes. In November, the Ministry of Economy set up an anti-money laundering department, while a court was also established in Abu Dhabi to tackle money laundering and tax evasion.

The country's central bank also regularly issues guidelines to help companies and individuals assess money laundering risks. The regulator has also teamed up with other central banks and financial authorities to fight financial crimes.

The establishment of the new court will further improve the UAE’s and Dubai’s global competitiveness by “reinforcing the rule of law and upholding the values of justice and transparency”, the statement said.

The new court will also help the emirate develop its legislative framework and allow it to reinforce compliance with international anti-money laundering law enforcement standards.

Dubai has intensified its efforts to fight money laundering. On Saturday, the Dubai Misdemeanour Court convicted eight individuals and three companies for cyber fraud and for laundering of stolen funds amounting to about Dh14 million ($3.81m).

The individuals were penalised with heavy fines and prison terms while the court imposed a fine of Dh300,000 on each of the three companies involved in the crime. It also ordered them to return more than Dh9m that was stolen through fraudulent means from the victim's company.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi's Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and "masterclass" sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including 'Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?' and 'New Markets for Islamic Design.' A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

