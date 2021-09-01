Investcorp and Riverside sell stake in US engineering company Arrowhead

Riverside acquired a majority stake in AEP in 2015 and Investcorp subsequently took a “significant minority stake” in 2016. Photo: Investcorp

Investcorp, the alternative asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, and Riverside Investment Company have sold their stake in Arrowhead Engineered Products.

The companies sold the stake in AEP to a US-based private equity investment firm Genstar, Investcorp said on Wednesday. It did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Riverside acquired a majority stake in AEP in 2015 and Investcorp subsequently took a “significant minority stake” in 2016.

The companies carried out several value-creation initiatives during their investment period in AEP, which led to "over five times revenue growth of the platform", Investcorp said.

“During our investment period, and working closely with management and the Investcorp team, we exponentially grew AEP’s e-commerce presence, expanded its international footprint, enhanced the sales and marketing organisations and entered new end markets,” said Brad Roberts, Riverside co-chief investment officer.

Founded in 1985, AEP is a global engineer and omnichannel distributor of non-discretionary, proprietary-branded, aftermarket replacement parts for outdoor power equipment, power-sports, speciality vehicles, agriculture and other sectors.

Riverside has globally invested in more than 250 speciality manufacturing and value-added distribution companies.

Investcorp, which has assets worth more than $37bn under management, also invests across speciality distribution sectors.

The Bahrain-based company, which has been on a deal-making spree in recent quarters, made five new private equity investments in the US and Europe, two add-on acquisitions and 11 investments in businesses across Asia in 12-months to June-end.

It also spun off six private equity investments and sold several property assets in the US and Europe during the past financial year, it said in August.

Investcorp swung to full-year profit as assets under management grew and investment activity improved despite Covid-19 headwinds.

Net profit attributable to the equity holders of the parent for the financial year ended June 30 rose to $124 million, from a loss of $165m a year earlier, the alternative asset manager said in August.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Ads on social media can 'normalise' drugs A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media. The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey. Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook. Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

