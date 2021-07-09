Saudi Arabia's economy to grow 2.4% in 2021 propelled by non-oil sector, IMF says

The non-oil economy of Saudi Arabia will propel growth in the kingdom this year and next. Reuters

The swift response of Saudi Arabia to the Covid-19 pandemic has cushioned the impact of the global crisis on the Arab world's largest economy, which is now forecast to grow 2.4 per cent this year and expand 4.8 per cent in 2022, buttressed by a strong rebound in the kingdom's non-oil sector and investment from its sovereign wealth fund, the International Monetary Fund said.

The kingdom's non-oil economy is projected to grow 4.3 per cent this year, the fund said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Saudi economy entered the Covid-19 pandemic with strong policy buffers and reform momentum. The authorities responded quickly and decisively to the crisis with a range of fiscal, financial, and employment support programs that helped cushion the impact of the pandemic on the private sector," the IMF said. "The economy is recovering well. The non-oil recovery that started in the second half of 2020 is expected to continue."

Support from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund and strong domestic demand will propel economic growth, the fund said.

Saudi Arabia's PIF is a seminal part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify the economy, nurture local industries, create jobs and reduce the reliance on oil revenue. In January, the sovereign wealth fund launched a five-year strategy, with the aim of doubling its assets to $1.07 trillion and plans to invest a minimum of $40bn a year into the domestic economy until 2025 with the aim of creating 1.8 million jobs. It will contribute $320bn to the kingdom's non-oil economy. The fund aims to grow assets under management to over $2tn by 2030.

The kingdom's economic diversification also includes an expansion of entertainment complexes in different locations across the country to boost leisure tourism, a sector it is investing billions of dollars in. In 2017, the PIF set up the Saudi Entertainment Ventures Company, known as Seven, to invest and build 20 entertainment destinations, 50 cinemas and two large theme parks in prime locations across the kingdom.

"Strong reform momentum is continuing. The rapid increase in labour market participation of Saudi females and reforms to the Kafala sponsorship system for expatriate workers are very important to boost growth, productivity, and household incomes," the IMF said. "Further, the programme to codify legal practices ... the deepening of the domestic capital markets, reforms for e-government and to harness the potential of digitalisation, and the support to SMEs and entrepreneurs are all important to support a more diversified and inclusive recovery."

Inflation in the kingdom is estimated at 3.2 per cent this year and is expected to fall to 2.1 per cent in 2022, according to the fund.

The IMF's executive directors said the Saudi riyal's exchange rate peg to the US dollar "continues to serve the economy well given the current economic structure".

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923

Editor Ze’ev Rosenkranz

​​​​​​​Princeton

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

Ashes 2019 schedule August 1-5: First Test, Edgbaston August 14-18: Second Test, Lord's August 22-26: Third Test, Headingley September 4-8: Fourth Test, Old Trafford September 12-16: Fifth Test, Oval

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10+ Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+ Funding stage: Series A

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

