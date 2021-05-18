Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund US stock holdings increased 21% in the first quarter

The value of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund's investment in US equities increased 21% in the first quarter from the end of last year. AFP

The Public Investment Fund's investment in US stocks increased to $15.4 billion in the first three months of the year from about $12.8bn at the end of 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

The fund more than doubled its investment in video game company Activision Blizzard to 33.4 million shares, valuing its position a $3.1bn. It also increased its stake in game developer Electronic Arts to 14.2 million shares valued at $1.9bn, from 7.4 million at the end of last year.

The fund's shares in a third game developer, Take-Two Interactive Software, also increased about 42 per cent to 5.6 million shares, valued at about $997 million.

The sovereign wealth fund lies at the centre of the kingdom's Vision 2030 plan that seeks to diversify the Arab world's largest economy and reduce its reliance on oil. Under its five-year strategy that was announced in January, the fund aims to more than double the value of its assets under management to $1.07 trillion and to commit $40bn annually to develop the domestic economy until 2025.

The fund created 10 new sectors, launched over 30 new companies, created 331,000 jobs in Saudi Arabia, and tripled assets under management to nearly $400 billion over past four years. Under its five-year strategy the fund will focus on 13 sectors as part of its core domestic strategy. The fund has established entities including the futuristic city known as Neom, the Red Sea Development Company, Qiddiya and Saudi Entertainment Venture, among others, to develop the kingdom's nascent tourism and entertainment sector.

The latest regulatory filing shows that the fund maintained its 50.8 million shares in US cruise liner operator Carnival Corporation, which was impacted by the coronavirus crisis, but has since rebounded with the roll out of vaccines. Its value has increased 22 per cent from the last quarter to $1.35bn.

The fund retained its 72.8 million shares in ride-hailing company Uber, but their value increased nearly 7 per cent to $3.97bn in the first quarter.

The PIF, which is an anchor investor of the SoftBank Vision Fund, bought more than 2.8 million shares worth $141 million in the South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang that is also backed by the Japanese group.

The fund also bought nearly 7.5 million shares worth $75.7m in Compute Health Acquisition Corporation, a blank-cheque company set up by Intel chairman Omar Ishrak.

The BIO: He became the first Emirati to climb Mount Everest in 2011, from the south section in Nepal He ascended Mount Everest the next year from the more treacherous north Tibetan side By 2015, he had completed the Explorers Grand Slam Last year, he conquered K2, the world’s second-highest mountain located on the Pakistan-Chinese border He carries dried camel meat, dried dates and a wheat mixture for the final summit push His new goal is to climb 14 peaks that are more than 8,000 metres above sea level

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete’s Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

