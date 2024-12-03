Deutsche Bank Middle East and Africa chief executive Jamal Al Kishi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Deutsche Bank Middle East and Africa chief executive Jamal Al Kishi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Banking

Jamal Al Kishi's second stint at Deutsche Bank is all about growth

Middle East and Africa chief executive at the German lender is putting plans together to boost investment banking, wealth management and corporate banking market share

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

December 03, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money