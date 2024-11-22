Citi gets approval from Saudi Arabia for regional headquarters in Riyadh

Citigroup has secured approval from Saudi Arabia to establish its regional headquarters in Riyadh, marking a significant step forward in the kingdom's efforts to attract global financial institutions to set up operations within the country.

The Wall Street giant has obtained approval from the Saudi Ministry of Investment, according to a staff memo seen by The National.

“This is an important step for Citi in Saudi Arabia that demonstrates Citi’s ongoing commitment to the kingdom … and to our support of the country’s economic growth and transformation,” said Fahad Aldeweesh, chief executive of Citi Saudi Arabia, in the memo.

“This achievement marks a significant leap forward for our franchise in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to our continued growth in the kingdom.”

(More to follow ...)

