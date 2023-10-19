First Abu Dhabi Bank third-quarter profit climbs after revenue boost

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender by assets, reported a 46 per cent jump in its third-quarter net profit, as growth in core business boosted revenue amid continuing economic momentum in the UAE.

Net profit for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh4.3 billion ($1.17 billion), the highest quarterly profit on an underlying basis, FAB said in statement on Thursday.

Operating income for the reporting period climbed to Dh7 billion, up 27 per cent year on year, driven by growth in the lenders core business, double-digit growth in interest and non-interest income.

“In the third quarter of 2023, we achieved solid results,” Hana Al Rostamani, group chief executive of FAB, said.

“Our international and diversified franchise, our financial strength and ample liquidity are among the distinct competitive strengths that position us well to continue our steady progress towards our strategic goals.”

More to follow ...