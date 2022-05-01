EDB reaffirms financial commitment to UAE SMEs and start-ups

Emirates Development Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to financially support the UAE's small and medium businesses and start-ups.

The lender will empower the country's SMEs and start-ups with a range of financial solutions and services that boost the "bankability" of the sector, it said on Sunday.

"It is critical that businesses, entrepreneurs and SMEs have access to the financing they need to scale, expand and succeed,” Mr Al Naqbi said, adding that there is a clear correlation between financial inclusion and development.

He was speaking during events to mark Arab Day for Financial Inclusion, which is celebrated on April 27 of each year.

Abu Dhabi-based EDB has been providing direct or indirect financing, including a credit guarantee programme in partnership with nine commercial banks and other digital solutions, to help SMEs access access finance and full banking services.

The digital platform offered by the bank allows SMEs and start-ups to open an account and reserve an IBAN number in a matter of hours to access banking services.

In the first six months of the launch of the new service, more than 1,000 digital banking accounts have been created to support entrepreneurs in the UAE, the bank said.

Earlier this year, EDB announced the Dh100 million ($27m) Sanad initiative to accelerate the growth of Emirati-owned and managed SMEs, after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financing requests through Sanad are processed within five working days. The credit assessments are based primarily on an SME's 2019, pre-Covid financials, with relaxed norms on the evaluation of their 2020-2021 financial performance.

Ahmed Al Naqbi, chief executive of EDB. Photo: EDB

“Under the EDB’s mission to enable the UAE’s economic and industrial agenda, and in line with our commitment to create a supportive environment for business, we offer a patient debt approach with flexible pricing and tailored financing solutions for SMEs that widen financial inclusion in the UAE,” Mr Al Naqbi said.

SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, comprising 98 per cent of