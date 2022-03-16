UAE offers Emirati SMEs new services and Dh100m in financing

The UAE's Ministry of Economy is offering Emirati-owned small and medium enterprises (SMEs) financial support with Dh100 million allocated by Emirates Development Bank and a new set of services aimed at accelerating their growth following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry is re-launching its National Programme for SMEs, which began in 2014, with new services including registering for the federal government's procurement tenders, business services from telecoms to internal audits and easier access to funding, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The ministry has formed more than 25 partnerships with major public and private sector entities that are participating in the development of these initiatives and services.

"The government is very aggressive in terms of giving access to nationals to opportunities that drive the economy," he told reporters. "This will definitely increase the value proposition of becoming an entrepreneur and should make it more appealing and easier to set up a business whether it comes to fees reduction or getting access to contracts or services."

SMEs are the backbone of the UAE economy, comprising 98 per cent of companies and some 52 per cent of the country's non-oil economy, making them a major contributor to its growth.

More to follow...