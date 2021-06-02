Emirates Development Bank partners with Commercial Bank of Dubai to offer funding support for UAE SMEs

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, chief executive of Emirates Development Bank, signs a memorandum of understanding with Bernd van Linder, chief executive of Commercial Bank of Dubai, to offer strategic funding for SMEs in the UAE's priority sectors. Courtesy: Emirates Development Bank

Emirates Development Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Commercial Bank of Dubai to offer credit guarantees and co-lending programmes to small and medium-sized enterprises in priority sectors in the UAE.

“Through our combined efforts, we look forward to extending easier access to financial sources, strengthening the SME ecosystem and supporting the UAE’s goals to build a robust, knowledge-based economy,” Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, chief executive of EDB, said.

As part of the agreement, EDB will provide a credit guarantee or co-lending programme to CBD’s SME customers within certain sectors. It allows CBD to offer financing of up to Dh10 million to an SME, with 50 per cent of this either guaranteed or co-lent by EDB, a statement from the lender said.

EDB was founded in 2011 after a merger between the Emirates Industrial Bank and the Real Estate bank. It aims to provide Dh30 billion ($8.17bn) in financing over the next five years to support the UAE's efforts to more than double the size of its industrial sector by 2031. It will fund industries such as healthcare, infrastructure, food security and technology and help generate 25,000 jobs.

“Our agreement with the EDB is a perfect example of public and private sectors partnering to support SMEs – a vital contributor to the economy of the UAE,” Bernd van Linder, chief executive of CBD, said.

CBD will provide SMEs with a digital business account, which can be opened digitally and in real time. The lender will also offer a range of loans, including trade and working capital finance, loans against point of sale as well as asset-backed lending, the statement added.

The programme also aims to offer financing facilities of up to Dh1m to Emirati entrepreneurs, whereby 60 per cent will be guaranteed or co-lent by EDB, the lender said.

The biog Name: Abeer Al Shahi Emirate: Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Education: Master’s degree in special education, preparing for a PhD in philosophy. Favourite activities: Bungee jumping Favourite quote: “My people and I will not settle for anything less than first place” – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

UAE v Zimbabwe A Results

Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets

Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets

Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs

Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs Fixture

Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

THE BIO Favourite place to go to in the UAE: The desert sand dunes, just after some rain Who inspires you: Anybody with new and smart ideas, challenging questions, an open mind and a positive attitude Where would you like to retire: Most probably in my home country, Hungary, but with frequent returns to the UAE Favorite book: A book by Transilvanian author, Albert Wass, entitled ‘Sword and Reap’ (Kard es Kasza) - not really known internationally Favourite subjects in school: Mathematics and science

