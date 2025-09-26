Boeing given limited authority to issue its own airworthiness certificates

The US Federal Aviation Administration has granted Boeing limited authority to issue its own airworthiness certificates, a boost for the embattled plane maker as it seeks to recover from years of problems.

The decision will take effect on Monday and will apply to certain Boeing 737 Max and 787 aircraft, which were not immediately identified, the FAA said in a statement on Friday.

The FAA will allow limited delegation to Boeing for issuing airworthiness certificates for some of these aircraft.

An airworthiness certificate confirms an aircraft is safe to operate; it requires several basic steps and can be revoked if a plane no longer meets its approved design and/or is not in an airworthy condition, according to the FAA.

The FAA and Boeing will issue airworthiness certificates on alternating weeks, it added.

“The FAA will only allow this step forward because we are confident it can be done safely,” the federal agency said.

“This decision follows a thorough review of Boeing’s ongoing production quality and will allow our inspectors to focus additional surveillance in the production process.”

Boeing has yet to release a statement on the FAA's decision.

Virginia-based Boeing has been in turmoil for years following a string of crises. In June, an Air India 787 Dreamliner bound for London's Gatwick Airport crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport, in western India, killing 260 people. That was the first deadly crash for the 787 since it entered service in 2011.

It came as Boeing was trying to recover from two crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving its 737 Max model, in which 346 people were killed, as well as the incident last year when the door blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max during a flight.

Boeing, however, was able to avoid prosecution for the two 737 Max crashes after it reached a deal with the US Justice Department in May.

In August last year, the company named a new chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, who pledged to “restore trust” in the embattled US aerospace company.

“The FAA will continue to maintain direct and rigorous oversight of Boeing's production processes,” the FAA said.

Big order from Turkish Airlines

Separately on Friday, Boeing won two aircraft orders, including a major one from Turkish Airlines, which are further positive signs for the plane maker.

The deal with Turkish Airlines includes a firm order for up to 75 787 Dreamliners, with the option to purchase up to 150 additional 737 Max jets, Boeing said.

Boeing and Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines did not disclose the value of the deal.

The addition of the Boeing aircraft is aimed at expanding its fleet to 800 by 2033, Turkish Airlines board chairman Ahmet Bolat said.

“While advancing our close collaboration with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, we will continue to support the development of Turkey's aviation ecosystem,” he added.

Additionally, Boeing also scored another order on Friday from Norwegian Air Shuttle, as the airline seeks to expand its operations in Europe.

The low-cost carrier, Scandinavia's second-largest carrier, placed an order for 30 737-8 jets, which represents its first direct Boeing order since 2017 and increases its 737 Max order book to 80, Boeing said.

“By exercising the options and adjusting the delivery profile, we maintain flexibility while reinforcing our commitment to operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in Europe,” Norwegian Air Shuttle chief executive Geir Karlsen said.

Friday's deals follow a 210-jet deal from Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways' 28 wide-body aircraft order during US President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf in May.

