Flights were halted following a fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport in March. Reuters
Flights were halted following a fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport in March. Reuters

Business

Aviation

Heathrow blackout: Airport took seven hours to reopen after restoring power to terminals

Interim report outlines sequence of events that caused travel chaos for tens of thousands of air passengers

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

May 08, 2025