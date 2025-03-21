At least 1,000 flights affected as London Heathrow airport closes

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/03/20/airlines-united-over-demands-to-improve-negative-heathrow-experience/" target="_blank">London Heathrow airport </a>will be closed throughout Friday in what is being described as “a seismic disruption to global air travel” after an enormous fire at a nearby electricity substation caused a “significant” power failure. More than 1,000 flights will be affected, according to Flight Radar. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport and to contact their airlines for further information. The closure has paralysed one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/02/12/london-heathrow-vip-emirates-etihad/" target="_blank">world's biggest hubs </a>and scrambled the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers around the world. “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power cut,” the airport said on X on Friday morning. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.” There are currently 120 aircraft in the air that will be diverting to alternative airports or returning to their points of departure, Flight Radar said in a post on X on Friday. “Heathrow is one of the major hubs of the world,” Ian Petchenik, spokesman for FlightRadar24, said. “This is going to disrupt airlines' operations around the world.” London Heathrow is Europe's biggest airport, and the world's fifth busiest airport, handling more than 1,400 flights and 200,000 passengers a day. It is home to major carriers including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. Friday's closure of London Heathrow will affect more than 1,000 flights, according to Flight Radar. “Today’s total closure of London-Heathrow will affect at least 1,351 flights to/from LHR. That doesn’t include any flights that might be cancelled or delayed due to aircraft being out of position,” Flight Radar said in a post on Bluesky. Heathrow is also one of the busiest destinations for Gulf airlines. Emirates currently operates 42 flights per week between Dubai and the airport, according to its website. Emirates said on Friday said it cancelled three flights to and from London Heathrow: EK001/002, EK029/030 and EK031/032. “Passengers booked or connecting on to the cancelled flights to London Heathrow will not be accepted for travel,” Emirates said. “We're monitoring the situation closely and will update our customers as the situation develops.” Dozens of other flights bound for London Heathrow have been diverted to other airports. Australia's Qantas Airways diverted its flight from Perth to Paris, while a United Airlines flight from New York headed to Shannon, Ireland. Another United Airlines flight from San Francisco was scheduled to land in Washington DC instead of London Heathrow. “The temporary closure of Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest international hubs, represents a seismic disruption to global air travel. The impact is multifaceted, affecting airlines, passengers, cargo logistics, and broader economic activity,” Linus Bauer, founder at BAA & Partners, told <i>The National</i>. The airport handles 200,000 passengers daily and serves as “a critical connection point for transatlantic and European traffic,” added Mr Bauer. “Any extended closure forces airlines to reroute or cancel hundreds of flights, leading to significant operational costs and logistical challenges.” Flight diversions to Britain's secondary airports such as Gatwick, Stansted, or even major European hubs like Amsterdam or Frankfurt will create congestion and strain their capacities, Mr Bauer said. “Passengers face delays, potential misconnects, and increased costs, while airlines struggle with crew rotations, aircraft repositioning, and regulatory constraints,” he added. The scale of impact on global air travel, airlines and passengers will depend on the duration of the airport's closure. A short-term disruption of up to a day creates “operational headaches but is manageable,” Mr Bauer said. “A multi-day shutdown, however, forces airlines to rework entire schedules, resulting in billions in economic losses, significant insurance claims, and broader market volatility.” Beyond passenger travel, Heathrow is a major cargo gateway, handling high-value goods, perishables, and time-sensitive shipments. Disruptions can have “cascading effects” on supply chains, particularly for industries that rely on just-in-time deliveries, such as pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing, according to Mr Bauer. Airlines will prioritise rerouting high-revenue routes, while authorities may implement temporary measures such as lifting slot constraints at alternate airports, according to Mr Bauer. Meanwhile, governments and aviation regulators will need to co-ordinate closely to limit the impact on passengers and ensure that operations continue. “Ultimately, the closure of Heathrow is not just an airport disruption – it’s a systemic shock to the global aviation ecosystem. The resilience of the industry will be tested, and strategic agility will be key in minimising long-term fallout,” Mr Bauer said.