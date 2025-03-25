An Airbus A321 XLR on display during the Airbus Summit in Toulouse running on March 24 to March 25, 2025. Deena Kamel / The National
Airbus worries embracing hydrogen now could lead to Concorde-style failure

World's biggest plane maker says a bigger ecosystem needed for such aircraft to thrive

Deena Kamel
Toulouse, France

March 25, 2025