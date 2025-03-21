Heathrow finds ‘interim fix’ to power cut causing global flight chaos

London's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/03/21/london-heathrow-fire-your-questions-answered/" target="_blank">Heathrow Airport</a> found an “interim solution” on Friday to the power cut that unleashed air traffic chaos worldwide as stranded passengers wait to hear when flights will resume. Heathrow was paralysed by an overnight fire at an electric substation that forced airport chiefs to shut all four terminals for the whole of Friday. More than 1,000 flights were cancelled – including more than a dozen between London and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. Britain's National Grid said on Friday afternoon it had “reconfigured” a power network to “resupply the parts of Heathrow” connected to the smoking substation in west London. It called this an “interim solution” and there was no clarity on when flights would resume from Heathrow. Passengers were bracing for days of disruption as crews and flight paths were knocked off schedule. About 120 flights, which were already in the air when Heathrow shut down, either turned back or diverted to cities including Paris and Amsterdam. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/british-airways/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/british-airways/">British Airways</a>, one of the most affected airlines, said the power cut will affect its flights "for many days to come" even once power is fully restored. Chief executive Sean Doyle said more than 100,000 people were due to fly BA on Friday alone. "Our crews are only legally allowable to operate for a certain number of hours over any given period of time which adds further complexity into our planning," he said. "That means even if things do get back up and running soon, we will have the logistical issue of getting new crews out to operate those aircraft." Investigators said there was no initial sign of foul play in the fire, which was still smoking throughout Friday. But counter-<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/terrorism/" target="_blank">terrorism</a> detectives were leading the investigation because of the significance of the case. The government said it would “look harder” at how airports can withstand shocks. However, Heathrow said that as an energy consumer on the scale of a small city it could not possibly have back-up power for all its operations. Diesel generators and emergency power supplies “all operated as expected” but were only ever designed to allow for safe landing and evacuation, not to run the whole airport, Heathrow said. It said it would “take time” to restore power to all affected areas. All customers due to fly over the weekend will be offered a free rebooking for a later date, Heathrow said. It said it was “working hard to review our long-haul schedule as well as the implications for our schedule for tomorrow and beyond”. London Mayor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/05/04/sadiq-khan-re-elected-london-mayor-despite-fears-of-close-run-vote/" target="_blank">Sadiq Khan</a> said the disruption could stretch “over the coming days”. London's other airports, including Gatwick and Stansted, remained open but many flights were fully booked. Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/keir-starmer/" target="_blank">Keir Starmer</a> said the chaos was causing “distress and disruption”, after the fire cut power to more than 60,000 customers early on Friday. The airport said it had suffered a “significant power cut” due to the blaze at the electrical substation. Some passengers were left confused by messages from airlines telling them their flight was still running. Elvina Quaison, who planned to fly from London to Dubai, said a message at 8am told her she could “go ahead as normal”, but in fact there was no way through at Heathrow. British Airways said it was working as quickly as possible to update passengers “on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond”, hinting the disruption could stretch beyond Friday. Virgin Atlantic asked people not to phone due to high call volumes, saying they should await details of a rebooked flight by email. Aviation consultant John Strickland said that even if there was no further disruption it would take days to recover as crews and aircraft would not be in the right place. “With nothing possible in and out of the airport today, that’s a massive dislocation to have to recover from,” he said. “Once an aircraft is in the wrong place with the crew, if you’re away from home you don’t have another crew to suddenly bring the plane and the passengers back. You’ve got to wait until that crew has taken its rest, which is always required after a duty period.” He likened the disruption to what happened after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, when flights were grounded across the US. He said: “It’s a contained version of 9/11”. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, said the National Grid had not seen “anything like the scale” of the fire before. He told broadcasters it “makes Heathrow look quite vulnerable, and therefore, we’ve got to learn lessons”. About 120 aircraft already in the air were diverting to alternative airports or returning to their points of departure, Flightradar24 said. “Heathrow is one of the major hubs of the world,” Flightradar24 spokesman Ian Petchenik said. “This is going to disrupt airlines' operations around the world.” Heathrow handled 83.9 million passengers last year – which averages at just under 230,000 passengers a day. It was the second largest international hub globally, after Dubai International Airport, according to data from OAG travel data provider. Heathrow is also one of the busiest destinations for Gulf airlines. Emirates cancelled 11 flights between Heathrow and Dubai on Friday. It said it is offering customers the option to rebook to other UK airports, or fly on another day. Etihad cancelled four flights between London and Abu Dhabi. An earlier flight, EY61, was diverted to Frankfurt, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/germany/" target="_blank">Germany</a>, which is about two hours from London by plane. Dozens of other Heathrow-bound flights were diverted. An Australian Qantas Airways flight landed in Paris, while a United Airlines flight from New York headed to Shannon, Ireland. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair said it was putting on extra “rescue flights” between London and Dublin. Eurostar, which runs trains through the Channel Tunnel, was increasing capacity on its London to Paris route. “The temporary closure of Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest international hubs, represents a seismic disruption to global air travel. The impact is multifaceted, affecting airlines, passengers, cargo logistics, and broader economic activity,” Linus Bauer, founder of aviation consultants BAA & Partners, told <i>The National</i>. The airport serves as “a critical connection point for transatlantic and European traffic,” added Mr Bauer. “Any extended closure forces airlines to reroute or cancel hundreds of flights, leading to significant operational costs and logistical challenges.” Flight diversions to London's secondary airports, such as Gatwick, Stansted – or even major European hubs like Amsterdam or Frankfurt – will create congestion and strain their capacities, Mr Bauer said. “Passengers face delays, potential misconnects, and increased costs, while airlines struggle with crew rotations, aircraft repositioning, and regulatory constraints,” he added. The scale of impact on global air travel, airlines and passengers will depend on the duration of the airport's closure. A short-term disruption of up to a day creates “operational headaches but is manageable”, Mr Bauer said. “A multi-day shutdown, however, forces airlines to rework entire schedules, resulting in billions in economic losses, significant insurance claims, and broader market volatility.” Beyond passenger travel, Heathrow is a major cargo gateway, handling high-value goods, perishables and time-sensitive shipments. Disruptions can have “cascading effects” on supply chains, particularly for industries that rely on just-in-time deliveries, such as pharmaceuticals and automotive manufacturing, Mr Bauer.