The Thales stand at Idex 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The French defence company will open a new radar factory in the UAE this year that will serve both domestic needs and export markets. Photo: Thales
The Thales stand at Idex 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The French defence company will open a new radar factory in the UAE this year that will serve both domestic needs and export markets. Photo: Thales

Business

Aviation

France's Thales to produce radar antennas in UAE this year for domestic and export sales

Thales Emarat Technologies will double its workforce to 340 employees, with 30 per cent of new hires to be Emirati

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

February 23, 2025