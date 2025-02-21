Idex 2025: UAE awards $6.8bn in contracts at region's biggest defence expo

The UAE awarded 55 defence contracts worth Dh25.15 billion ($6.8 billion) during the five days of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, the largest defence and security expo in the Middle East.
Up to 68 per cent of the deals were awarded to local companies at Idex, which runs from February 17 to 21 this year.
On Friday, the UAE Armed Forces awarded 11 contracts worth Dh766.3 million to local companies. International firms landed four deals valued at Dh661.6 million, said officials at Tawazun Council, the defence and security regulator and acquisitions authority. The total value of deals on day five of the event reached Dh1.43 billion.
On the first day, the UAE awarded contracts worth Dh3.97 billion , while on the second, third and fourth days, deals totalled Dh5.8 billion, Dh10.18 billion and Dh3.77 billion, respectively.
More to follow...
