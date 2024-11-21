Space Perspective has opened ticket sales costing $125,000 each for space balloon flights to the stratosphere. Photo: Space Perspective
Space Perspective to select Gulf for space tourism flight launch site in 2025

US company developing stratospheric balloons in talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, chief executive says

Deena Kamel
November 21, 2024

