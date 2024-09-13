Boeing factory workers protest in Seattle, Washington, after voting overwhelmingly to go on strike. Bloomberg
Boeing factory workers protest in Seattle, Washington, after voting overwhelmingly to go on strike. Bloomberg

Business

Aviation

Boeing US factory workers go on strike for first time in 16 years

Union members vote to reject contract offer from plane maker that included 25% guaranteed wage increase over four years

Bloomberg

September 13, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In