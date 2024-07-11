Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun in Washington last month. It will be a long road back for the company's reputation following the guilty plea to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge. AFP
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun in Washington last month. It will be a long road back for the company's reputation following the guilty plea to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Boeing needs to remember what made it a global brand

Mustafa Alrawi is group director editorial partnerships at International Media Investments and a columnist for The National

11 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

UNRWA funding is needed now more than ever

Boeing needs to remember what made it a global brand

Defacing art for activism's sake is old hat

In Iran, a woman has emerged as a kingmaker

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?

Business Extra: Front Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Israeli air strike kills at least 29 in Khan Younis, UN warning for war crime - Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah