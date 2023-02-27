UAE returned to pre-Covid air traffic movement levels in January, GCAA chief says

Air traffic movements in the UAE recovered to pre-pandemic levels in January amid strong demand for air travel from the Gulf's business and tourism hub, the country's civil aviation regulator said.

The country's airports are expected to reach 2019 levels of annual air traffic movements by the end of this year, Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said on Monday.

A recovery in terms of passenger traffic to pre-Covid levels can be “easily reached” by the UAE but some countries are still imposing travel curbs, he said.

However, passenger volumes can reach close to 2019 figures on a monthly basis in 2023, he added.

“The challenge is the imposing of restrictions by some countries whether related to Covid or to putting protectionist policies after the crisis to protect their national airlines,” Mr Al Suwaidi said.

His comments come after Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths said last week that a full recovery in Dubai International Airport's passenger numbers to pre-pandemic levels on a monthly basis could be reached by the end of this year or the beginning of 2024, if monthly passenger figures reach 7.5 million.

A session on 'How the Future of Aviation Industry is Driven by Innovation' at the Promising Future event in Dubai on Monday. Photo: GCAA

The GCAA chief was speaking during the Promising Future event in Dubai on Monday.

Speakers highlighted the importance of decarbonising the aviation industry, the competition for skilled talent and the inevitability of using technologies such as artificial intelligence to drive efficient operations.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said during a panel discussion that the US company is an advocate for the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Last month, Emirates airline said it successfully completed a demonstration flight powered completely by SAF in one of two engines on a Boeing 777-300ER plane, as part of the global aviation industry's push to use more of the greener fuel to meet carbon emission targets.

Ismail Abdulla, chief executive of Strata Manufacturing, said the aviation industry was “doing a fantastic job” in reducing its carbon footprint and that “realistic” environmental goals are needed so that travel can remain largely affordable for passengers.

The discussions come ahead of the UAE preparing to host Cop28 in November, becoming the second Arab state to host the event after Egypt last year.

Last year, Etihad Airways also operated a net-zero emissions flight from Dulles International Airport in Washington to Abu Dhabi, via the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, to carry delegates to the Cop27 climate change conference.

It joined up with net-zero services provider World Energy to operate the flight powered entirely by SAF through a book-and-claim system.

Panellists at the event on Monday also emphasised the importance of innovation in civil aviation, particularly through academic research, and encouraging more young talent to join the industry.