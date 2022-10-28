Abu Dhabi Airports unveils new brand identity

Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five airports in the emirate and is part of holding company ADQ, has unveiled a new corporate brand identity.

The refreshed brand architecture, which unifies the visual identity of Abu Dhabi Airports and its subsidiaries, draws inspiration from Abu Dhabi’s visionary leadership, economic vision and reputation as one of the world’s most popular tourism destinations, the company said.

“As we prepare to enter our next chapter of growth and development, our corporate rebrand reflects our bold vision to shape the future of airport experiences,” said Jamal Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“Our strategic pivot is a direct response to the changing nature of our sector and will allow us to augment the experience for our passengers, partners and stakeholders.”

The company operates Abu Dhabi and Al Ain international airports, as well as Al Bateen Executive Airport and Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island airports.

The new corporate identity reaffirms Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to the emirate’s economic vision and the wider aviation environment through three priority areas, the company said.

The Abu Dhabi Airports logo. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Airports

The first priority area is to provide safe, secure and sustainable airport environments and operations that reflect industry best practice and are in full compliance with international regulations, guidelines and goals.

Secondly, it will provide a vital role in the social and economic development of Abu Dhabi by providing connectivity and hospitality that showcases the emirate as a prime travel destination to help to boost trade, tourism and gross domestic product growth.

The third priority is to collaborate and innovate to deliver an industry-leading airport experience, as well as product and service excellence.