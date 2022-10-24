Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022: what to expect, from flying displays to hybrid aircraft

The UAE capital is set to host the 10th Abu Dhabi Air Expo next month after a four-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the aviation industry recovers from the global health crisis.

The biannual aviation and aerospace event is expected to draw 300 participating companies and 20,000 visitors when it starts on November 1, its host Abu Dhabi Airports estimates.

"Hosting Abu Dhabi Air Expo reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enable growth and development of the aviation and aerospace sectors, which continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi by facilitating connectivity, trade, logistics and tourism," said Sheikh Mohammed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The National takes a closer look at what to expect during the three-day event.

Where is Abu Dhabi Air Expo located?

The show will take place at Al Bateen Airport at the heart of the UAE capital at an exhibition space spanning 80,000 square metres.

Who is expected to attend?

Industry leaders from around the world will gather at the Air Expo with participants from general aviation, airlines, airport authorities, civil aviation, aviation technology, cargo and more.

Participating or exhibiting companies include Dassault, Gulfstream, Cirrus, Sanad, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Royal Jet, Falcon Aviation Services (FAS), Abu Dhabi Holding (ADQ), AERO and Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), among others.

Will there be any flying displays?

Flyovers by commercial jets and an aerobatics demonstration from the Al Fursan team, part of the UAE Air Force, are scheduled at the show to entertain delegates and visitors.

Visitors can also explore the static display of all the latest aircraft on the market, from ultralight to business jets and helicopters.

What activities will take place?

Major announcements, conferences, a newly introduced Aviation Think Tank forum and networking meetings are all on the agenda for this year's expo.

The three-day event will feature the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing, according to the organisers.

The Aviation Think Tank has attracted more than 80 speakers who will discuss topics including the growth and future of air cargo, the importance of aviation training and development, green aviation, the role of women in aviation sustainability, air traffic management, airport security, future of aircraft maintenance, AI and robotics, retail services at airports, urban mobility, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and the post-pandemic future of the industry.

Jamal Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "We look forward to welcoming the aviation community to the Abu Dhabi Air Expo and to all the new industry announcements that will take place, injecting renewed excitement in the sector and promoting growth, through strategic partnerships, in Abu Dhabi’s economy."