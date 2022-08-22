British Airways to cut winter schedule capacity by 10,000 flights

British Airways on Monday announced further cancellations up to the end of October as well as cuts to thousands of flights from its winter schedule following Heathrow Airport's decision to cap capacity to tackle widespread disruption.

The IAG-owned airline's total capacity for the winter schedule until the end of March will be reduced by 8 per cent and affect about 10,000 flights, a report from the company said.

“While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we're protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October,” said a company representative.

“In addition, we're giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

“We'll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund.”

Airlines and airports across Europe have struggled to cope with the rebound in post-lockdown travel, with many failing to recruit enough staff to handle check-ins and baggage.

Heathrow has been particularly hard hit. Travelling through the UK's largest airport has been such a dire experience that actor Hugh Grant felt compelled to apologise, in Britain’s name, for scenes in Terminal 3 that he described as “a disgrace and inhumane”.

Earlier this month, British Airways halted ticket sales for short-haul flights departing from Heathrow before the middle of August.