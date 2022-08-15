Heathrow Airport extends passenger cap until end of October

Heathrow on Monday said it would extend its cap on passenger numbers until October as travel disruption continues at Europe's busiest airport.

The capacity limit at Heathrow is currently set at 100,000 daily departing passengers.

The west London airport introduced the temporary measures in July after understaffing and issues with baggage handling causes lengthy queues and flight delays.

A company statement said the move would provide passengers with "confidence" before the half-term getaways.

The airport said the measure would support “more reliable and resilient passenger journeys”, and said there have been fewer last-minute cancellations, more punctuality and shorter waiting times for bags since curbs were introduced.

Heathrow's chief commercial officer Ross Baker said: “Our primary concern is ensuring we give our passengers a reliable service when they travel. That’s why we introduced temporary capacity limits in July, which have already improved journeys during the summer getaway.

“We want to remove the cap as soon as possible, but we can only do so when we are confident that everyone operating at the airport has the resources to deliver the service our passengers deserve.”

Heathrow said the cap could be lifted early if improved staffing levels bolster operations, though it has previously said that measures may need to remain in place until summer next year.

Last month, Heathrow's initial demands to curb flights angered some airlines, which were forced to halt ticket sales in one of the year's busiest travel periods.

The airport has blamed novice travellers for causing delays and long queues by not being aware of security rules such as limits on carrying liquids.

Emirates has previously announced it would add several additional flights to rival Gatwick Airport in response to the summer disruption at Heathrow.