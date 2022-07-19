Farnborough Airshow: Plane makers seal jet deals galore amid UK's record heat

Plane makers Boeing and Airbus racked up dozens of new jet orders on the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow on Tuesday, as aviation executives sweltered in record temperatures in Britain.

The number of new aircraft orders reached more than 140 as Airbus and Boeing won deals for short-and-medium haul jets from airlines and lessors.

Boeing began the day strongly with a firm order from Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners for 30 of 737 Max jets. This could increase to 66 jets if options for additional aircraft are exercised.

This takes the US plane maker's order book up to 134 models in the 737 Max family.

The company plans to use the jets for the low-cost carriers in its portfolio, Canada's Flair Airlines and Australian start-up Bonza Airline that will launch operations this year.

"This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said.

"We are excited about the possibilities the Max aircraft provide our growing group of carriers to facilitate and democratise low-cost travel around the globe, while respecting our commitment to sustainable flying."

Boeing also secured an order from plane-leasing company AerCap Holdings for five of its 787-9s, taking the company's fleet of Dreamliners in its portfolio, or on order, to 125.

"This transaction is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in the most in-demand new technology assets and will help us continue to support our airline customers meet their sustainability commitments," Peter Anderson, chief commercial officer of AerCap, said.

In many announcements during the day, the US plane maker also received an order from lessor Aviation Capital Group for 12 of its 737-8 jets. This expands ACG's 737 Max order book to 34 aircraft, building on an order for nine 737-8s in May.

"These additional 737 Max aircraft will help position ACG's order book for a recovery in air traffic coming out of the [Covid-19] pandemic," said Mahoko Hara, ACG's executive chairperson.

On the freighter side, lessor BBAM expanded its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter fleet with a firm order for nine more 737-800 converted freighters.

Expand Autoplay The RAF's Red Arrows aerobatics team perform at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Hampshire, southern England. AP

“We continue to extend the life of the 737-800s in our fleet and support strong demand from our customers by further growing our 737-800BCF order book,” John Lynch, senior vice president and head of freighter programmes at BBAM, said.

Delta Air Lines also firmed up an order for 12 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, bringing Delta’s total firm order for A220s to 107 jets.

“The A220-300 is economical, efficient and delivers superior performance,” Mahendra Nair, senior vice president of Fleet & TechOps Supply Chain at Delta, said.

Brazilian plane maker Embraer received a firm order from Alaska Air Group for eight new E175 and options for 13 more. The value of the contract, including options, is $1.12 billion based on list prices.

Canada’s Porter Airlines placed an order for 20 of Embraer's E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to the carrier's existing 30 firm orders.

The scorching weather in Britain underscored the aviation industry's focus on greener operations.

Toulouse-based Airbus and more than half a dozen major airlines on Monday signed an initial pact to discuss buying carbon removal credits to offset the emissions from air travel.

Air Canada, Air France-KLM, easyJet, International Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines Group, Lufthansa Group and Virgin Atlantic signed the letter of intent with Airbus to "engage in negotiations on the possible pre-purchase of verified and durable carbon removal credits starting in 2025 through to 2028".