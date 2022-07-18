Boeing secures 100-jet order worth $13.5bn from Delta at Farnborough Airshow

Boeing won a firm order for 100 of its 737 Max 10 jets worth $13.5 billion at list prices from US carrier Delta Air Lines at the Farnborough Airshow.

The order for the largest variant of the 737 Max family includes options for an additional 30 airplanes, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

If Delta firms up these options, it would raise the value of the deal to about $17.6bn, although airlines typically get deep discounts.

"The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta's fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel," Ed Bastian, chief executive of Delta, said.

"These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility, and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital."

The 737 Max 10 jet, powered by CFM International's Leap-1B engines, will be 20 per cent to 30 per cent more fuel efficient than the retiring planes it will replace at Delta, the airline said.

Delta will take start taking delivery of the first jets in 2025.

